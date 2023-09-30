Logistical and economic support so you don’t have to choose between sport and motherhood. The Olympic long track silver, the first to benefit from the Fisg program

Clear, immediate and concrete interventions to ensure the principle of equal opportunities in the sports sector and guarantee the right to reconcile a sports career with the role of mother. It was last May 26th when Francesca Lollobrigida – Italian long track champion, silver in the 3000 meters and bronze in the Beijing 2022 mass start – gave birth to little Tommaso, her firstborn. Today the skater born in ’91 is already on the ice with her national team teammates in Inzell, Germany, busy preparing for the season now upon us. It is not easy to divide between care and sessions on the track, which is why the Fisg has launched a special project of logistical and economic support dedicated today to Francesca but aimed more broadly at athletes who choose the path of returning to high-level sporting activity after motherhood.

The organization

—

In consideration of the fact that high-level preparation for long track skating requires long periods of training, often in structures abroad, the FISG ensured that Francesca Lollobrigida could be supported and assisted during the preparatory meetings by her sister Giulia Lollobrigida, also a skater, also contributing to the costs of looking after the child during training times at national team rallies. Lollobrigida will also be supported in travel and travel, for her and any companions by making an apartment or multiple hotel rooms available during the meetings. The skater will be granted a wild card to allow her to return to compete in World Cup and international events without having to take part in qualifying competitions or trials. “After Beijing I had two options in front of me: becoming a mother or participating in the Olympics at home. I didn’t want to give up either of them – says Francesca Lollobrigida -. I thank the federation for giving me the opportunity not to give up on my dreams: the road is complicated but I feel I am not alone. I’m already at the rally four months after giving birth, together with my Tommaso, and this shows that, thanks also to interventions like these, you can be a mother and an athlete at the same time. I hope to be an example for the girls of tomorrow and now, on the track, I want to show Tommaso how strong his mother still is.”

September 29 – 6.23pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED