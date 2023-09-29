Las Hours of Pokémon GO highlights they come back in October 2023 to give us more opportunities to complete the PokéDex and get some Shiny.

While players criticize the prices of PokéCoins, Niantic has corrected the Routes function while preparing the Bacerlona Pokémon GO City Safari event.

But for those looking for something quieter and less spectacular, the basic objectives of the game remain the same. This includes the mission of searching for and capturing as many Pokémon as possible. And to help us with that are the October 2023 Featured Hours.

Las Hours of Pokémon GO highlights in October 2023

Something you should consider to take advantage of the Highlights of October in Pokémon GO It will be to be attentive to each of the events.

There are only four Featured Hours per month, one for each Tuesday and focused on a specific Pokémon. These will only be active for an hour, and you can miss them if you’re not careful.

That’s why here you can find all the Hours of Pokémon GO highlights in October 2023:

Slowpoke: October 3 from 6PM to 7PM (Local Time) – Double Candy Transfer Bonus Shroomish: October 10 from 6PM to 7PM (Local Time) – Double Evolution XP Bonus Pumpkaboo: October 17 from 6PM to 7PM (Local Time) Local time) – Double Stardust Bonus for Phantump Capture: October 24 from 6PM to 7PM (Local Time) – Double Candy Bonus for Yamask Capture: October 31 from 6PM to 7PM (Local Time) – Double Candy Bonus for Capture

Slowpoke Spotlight Hour is coming in Pokémon GO: Can it be Shiny?

Las Highlights of Pokémon GO in October 2023 They will have five Pokémon, and almost all of them will be able to appear in their Shiny variants with the exception of Phantump. This means you could soon get your hands on a rare Shiny Slowpoke.

Something you should keep in mind is that 1 in every 500 Pokémon you encounter should be Shiny, or even sooner if you’re lucky. But the more frequently you encounter the same Pokémon, the faster you will see its Shiny variant. Especially if other players are finding it too.

In the Hours of Pokémon GO highlights The appearance rate of a Pokémon is increased, which also affects its Shiny variant. Your chances will improve even more if you use incense to attract a good number of them. You can check all the existing Shiny Pokémon on Leekduck.

If you have questions about the Pokémon variocolor o Shinyyou can always check our guide with all the probabilities of finding Shiny variants in Pokémon GO.

Tips to take advantage of the Highlighted hours of October 2023

Las Hours of Pokémon GO highlights in October 2023 They will only be effective if you can make the most of them. This is a good opportunity to evolve a Pokémon or look for its Shiny variant, so it doesn’t hurt to take some precautions.

The essential thing will be to have a good number of berries and PokéBall accumulated. Because you are going to capture a large number of Pokémon, you will be interested in receiving double the amount of Candy per capture. And depending on the bonus, you could even receive double experience per evolution.

Another precaution will be to make sure have space in your storage. The company recently expanded inventory, but it can still fill up pretty quickly in 60 minutes of continuous play.

Finally, it’s worth spending a few coins on a couple of Incenses, so you can make the most of the increased drop rates of the Hours of Pokémon GO highlights.