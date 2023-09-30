According to the study published in the journal “Gamma Open Network”, the “TH. Chan School of Public Health” at Harvard University analyzed the food choices and mental health of more than 31,000 women between the ages of 42 and 62 years.

Ultra-processed foods produced using industrial techniques include juice, chocolate, soft drinks, ice cream, packaged soup, French fries and frozen meals.

During the study, ultra-processed foods were grouped into nine categories: foods made from ultra-processed grains, sweet snacks, ready-to-eat meals, fats and sauces, ultra-processed dairy products, savory snacks, processed meats, beverages, and artificial sweeteners.

“Ultra-processed foods are those that contain many preservatives, stabilizers, as well as artificial colors and flavours,” said nutritionist Tanja Freirich.

“They’re generally the types of foods that can be stored on a shelf for years to come,” she continued. “Ultra-processed foods include things like potato chips, sweets, frozen TV dinners, and soft drinks.”

To measure participants’ mental health status, the researchers used two definitions: first, a strict definition that requires self-reporting of clinically diagnosed depression and regular use of antidepressants; Second, a broad definition requires clinical diagnosis and/or use of antidepressants.

The researchers adjusted for other factors that can affect the risk of depression such as age, body mass index, physical activity, smoking, sleep quality, chronic pain, alcohol consumption, income, and any existing medical conditions.

After analyzing the results, the researchers found that people who consumed higher amounts of ultra-processed foods, especially artificial sweeteners, and artificially sweetened beverages were more likely to be depressed.

They hypothesized that one possible reason is that artificial sweeteners cause chemical changes in the brain that can lead to the development of depression.

“Numerous studies have documented the association between certain food additives, cancer, hormonal changes, weight gain, and our mental health,” Frerichs told Fox News. “With that in mind, it is not surprising to me that there may be a link between ultra-processed foods and depression.”

The researchers noted that although the study’s sample size was large, the follow-up rate was high, and the nutritional assessment tools were advanced, there were some limitations.

“More variation in sample size may reveal differences across races and ethnicities in the association between consumption of processed foods and depression,” Freirich said.

She noted that because this was an observational study rather than a controlled study, it was not certain that ultra-processed foods were the determining factor in depression.

“Artificial sweeteners can cause another problem, as we realize that they are hundreds to thousands of times sweeter than natural sugars, and if you use them a lot, you may be accustomed to this super-sweet flavor,” Frerichs warned. “Switching to natural sugars may taste less sweet.” “Sweet at first, but your taste buds can adjust over time.”

In turn, nutritionist Lauren Harris Pincus told Fox News: “Dietary changes do not have to be expensive. Start by replacing a processed snack with a piece of fruit, nuts, seeds, or raw vegetables, with small changes like this throughout the week.” “People may notice improvements in energy, digestion and other areas.”