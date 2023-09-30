Carlos José, parent of the rossoblù striker, speaks: “His priority is to be ready for Spalletti. He has always dreamed of Italy and he is happy in Genoa, which is why he knows he can give a lot”

Carlos José Retegui, 53 years old, known as Chapa, field hockey champion, 3 times at the Olympics as a player, and then winning coach – men’s Olympic gold in 2016 and women’s world gold – is also the father of Mateo, the new striker of the Genoa and “discovered” in March by Mancini for Italy. He is often in Genoa to follow his son, but even when he is in his Buenos Aires he doesn’t miss a minute of Mateo’s matches.