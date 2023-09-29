On the occasion of the publication of Fate/Samurai Remnantdeveloped by Omega Force and published by Koei Tecmo, the team released a new trailer in Italian today. Reviewed by our Nicholas, the new video game from the Fate series, suspended between action, musou and visual novel. Am

Set during the Keiana Period, an extremely delicate moment for Japan of that time, Master and Servan find themselves chasing yet another War for the Holy Grail, thus obtaining the coveted wish that everyone would like. Let’s rememberFurthermore, that Fate/Samurai Remnant is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC.

