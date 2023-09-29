The publisher and developer GIANTS Software has released a free update for Farming Simulator 23 are Nintendo Switch e mobile devices. For digital farmers, lovers of mobile gaming, it’s time to expand the agricultural universe on their portable devices, thanks to the addition of DEUTZ-FAHR 6185 TTVfree, along with several improvements and bug fixes.

WHO CAN EVER RESIST A COMPLETELY FREE TRACTOR?

Adding to the existing list of over 100 machines in Farming Simulator 23 is the new DEUTZ-FAHR 6185 TTV, a free new addition to the medium-sized tractor category. A large number of activities are included in the simulation, many of which are contained in this official gameplay video. Players must update their version of the game, after which the new tractor will be available in the in-game licenses for both maps.

FURTHER UPDATES ARE COMING

As with the main series, for which GIANTS Software has already released six free updates for the most recent Farming Simulator 22, the publisher and developer will continue to provide new content and further updates for the mobile version of Farming Simulator 23.

Farming Simulator 22 is available for PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Farming Simulator 23 mobile version is available for Nintendo Switch, the mobile versions for iPhone, iPad and Android devices are available in the App Store and Google Play respectively.

Further information on FSL is available at fsl.giants-software.com, on the official Farming Simulator website.