Today was the official starting event, where 2-year-old Nina Vosman turned on the pumps by pressing the red button. She did this in the presence of administrators from the municipality of Wierden, the province, the water board, Vitens, LTO and farmers from the Notter, Rectum and Ypelo area. By carrying out the pilot, the initiators want to make a case for a future-proof agricultural working area. “This is important for everyone in the area, both for farmers and for nature.”