It seems that we are experiencing a new wave of layoffs at Epic Games, and this one has almost reached a thousand. The Fall Guys studio being one of the biggest losers. The giant video game and digital entertainment market companyhas decided to lay off several of its workers. The restructuring of the workforce and various studieshas caused Mediatonic to have been practically decimated.

Fall Guys and an uncertain destiny

What two years ago was a star game on the internet, today has become one of the most damaged and forgotten games of the moment, along with Among Us. Titles that came in handy during the pandemic, but are now not performing at the expected level. Those responsible for Fall Guys have increased the number of layoffs that has occurred in the study. The total number of layoffs within Epic Games has risen to 850 employeesas reported by Insider Gaming.

Mediatonic has been one of the companies that has suffered the consequences the most. And many executives and senior officials of the creator of Fall Guys have said goodbye through social networks. Currently the company appears on Linkedin with a total of 287 employees. In a few days surely will be updated to reflect its current status following the layoffs.