Epic Games stated that the work of Mediatonic are Fall Guys remains a “priority for the company” after reports that the British study was hit hard by layoffs.

Yesterday Thursday 28 September Epic confirmed its intention to lay off approximately 830 employeespari al 16% of its total workforce.

Mediatonic, which was acquired by Epic in 2021 and employed around 300 developers, “She was hit hard” from layoffs, second Jason Schreier Of Bloombergwhich broke the news of Epic’s mass cuts ahead of the company’s official announcement.

Some reports initially claimed that the entire Mediatonic team would be fired, but Epic denied the report in a statement to VGC.

“This is false,” a spokesperson said. “Mediatonic’s work on Fall Guys continues to be a priority for the company.”

Epic’s broader job cuts were announced in a memo to staff from the CEO Tim Sweeneywho said they would financially stabilize the company.

“For some time we’ve been spending way more than we’ve earned, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” he said.

“I have long been optimistic that we could get through this transition without layoffs, but in hindsight I realized that wasn’t realistic.”.

While Fortnite is starting to grow again, the growth is primarily driven by creator content with significant revenue sharing, and it’s a lower margin business than we had when Fortnite Battle Royale took off and started funding our expansion.”

The success of the creator ecosystem is a great achievement, but it involves an important structural change for our economy.”

“Epic members around the world have made ongoing efforts to reduce costs, including moving to zero-cost hiring and reducing operating expenses for things like marketing and events. But we are still far from financial sustainability.

“We have come to the conclusion that layoffs are the only solutionand that doing them now and on this scale will stabilize our finances.”