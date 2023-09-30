The Fall Anime Season continues to give people something to talk about. Crunchyroll is the platform par excellence to watch anime and manga online in the community in Spanish and Latin. So much so that millions of users access the website month after month to find out about their favorite series and the juiciest news of the moment.

Below we will leave you, in addition to the latest releases of the fall season available, and 20 animes to watch on Crunchyroll before the end of 2023, a complete list with all productions which have as of 09/30/2023, with dubbing into Spanish and Latin Spanish officially on the web:

Dr STONE: New World (Parte 2) – Latin America and Spain.

Frieren: Beyond the end of the journey – Latin America and Spain.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend Temporada 2 – Latin America Goblin Slayer II – Latin America

I fell in love with the villain – Latin America and Spain.

Shangri-La Frontier – Latin America

SHY – Latin America

The Ancient Magus’ Bride temporada 2 – Latin America

The Faraway Paladin: Lord of the Rust Mountains – Latin America The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3 – Latin America

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Temporada 2 – Latin America

