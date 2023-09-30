Professional athletes in Korea have the option of being able to skip military service and achieve great sporting achievements for their country, a benefit that also falls on esports. And Faker, considered the best League of Legends player in history, like his teammates on his country’s team, were about to be able to avoid it by participating in the League of Legends Asian Games, and they have achieved it by obtaining the gold medal.

At a minimum, players had to compete on a map to gain exemption from military service. Faker and his team were determined to win and extend their time as professionals and they achieved it. After a 2-0 victory over Taipei, South Korea were crowned champions at the Asian Games, a title that had eluded them in the previous edition. This victory ensures they avoid mandatory military service, a relief for the players and their followers.

For Faker, who as we said and fans of the LoL scene know, is a legend in the world of esports, this title represented a missing piece in his impressive trophy collection. With this victory, he closes the circle in a career full of successes and enshrines his legacy in esports. Additionally, for many South Korean League of Legends players, the prospect of mandatory military service was an obstacle in their professional careers. However, these six players faced the challenge and the opportunity with determination and achieved victory in a crucial tournament.

So the celebration of the South Korean team and especially of Faker and his fans, comes twice as they are saved from military service, demonstrating once again the importance that electronic sports have gained.

