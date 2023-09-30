The co-founder of Lionhead, Peter Molyneuxrecently revealed that he had to “fight” to get same-sex marriage into Fablegiven that Microsoft she was cautious about its inclusion in the title.

Molyneux shared this anecdote as part of The Gamer’s report on the making of Fable 2. Here are his words:

I had to go to Microsoft and talk to senior management about getting gay marriage into the game.

Molyneux specified that Microsoft was not against the idea itself, but believed that this option was not necessary. Despite these protests, in the end the Redmond house decided to give its approval.

Same-sex marriage was therefore included in the first chapter of the franchise, and in Fable 2 the concept was expandedwith the NPCs they had each one their own sexuality. Furthermore, one mission of the title was focused on helping a man to come out to his father.

Although Fable and its sequel therefore dealt with themes in a historical period in which they were still considered taboos, Dene Cartercreative director of the Fable series, admitted that there was still a lot of naivety in talking about such delicate topics:

Fable is a flawed, naïve gem, with a lot of heart and almost literal blood, sweat, and tears poured into it. It is also a product of his time and lacks delicacy in dealing with certain themes.

The reboot of the series, simply titled Fable, you’ll see Playground Games involved in the development, unlike the three original chapters which were handled by the aforementioned Lionhead Studios. Currently the Fable reboot does not yet have a release date but we know that it will be released on Xbox Series X/S e PC.