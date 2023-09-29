We get news about this again new title for Nintendo Switch. They have been offered recently after the Nintendo Direct where it was announced. You already know that this game has arrived on the hybrid console for Switch Online users: we can now enjoy F-Zero 99!

F-Zero 99

Now, following the findings of dataminers, the arrival of new circuits has officially occurred after yesterday’s announcement. As shared, the game has five new tracks available from today, September 29, 2023, as well as the addition of Queen League for the Grand Prix events. The five new tracks are as follows: Mute City II, Port Town I, Red Canyon I, White Land II and Death Wind II.

An additional update for F-ZERO 99 is now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! Along with Queen League being added to Grand Prix mode, you’ll get five additional tracks including Port Town I and Red Canyon I!https://t.co/PNXIIknLk7 pic.twitter.com/TTqU61B4Hu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 29, 2023

You already know that the next round of new clues for F-Zero 99 It is scheduled for mid-October. Remember that in this installment 99 pilots step on the accelerator, which includes circuits and ships from the original Super NES installment and offers dizzying and very challenging multiplayer races. It allows you to compete online with 98 other players, maintaining classic elements such as the energy meter and new features such as spinning attacks. The game is available only to active members of Nintendo Switch Online.

What do you think of this game? We read you in the comments!

Fuente.