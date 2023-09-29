One of the best science fiction films of the year is The Creator and we explain its connection with Blade Runner.

Attention this article has SPOILERS. The eternal struggle between man and machine has been a recurring theme in literature and cinema for decades. However, The Creator manages to put a new spin on this premise, exploring deep themes about artificial intelligence and humanity’s response to global threats. Despite its innovative ideas, the film pays homage to its predecessors in the science fiction genre, including a subtle reference to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner that fans of the genre will immediately recognize.

From the first moments of the film, a narrator reflects on the development of artificial intelligence and robotics, using the phrase “More human than human.” While some may associate it with a White Zombie song, those familiar with science fiction will recognize its deep connection to the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick, which in turn inspired the classic of the genre, Blade Runner. This phrase is used as the motto of the Tyrell Corporation, which gives life to androids almost indistinguishable from humans.

Both stories explore the same thing.

The expression perfectly encapsulates the central themes of Blade Runner and, by extension, The Creator. If a machine with sufficient intelligence and human likeness is incapable of being differentiated from a human being, shouldn’t it be considered as such? This dilemma has long intrigued writers and filmmakers, and the new film explores these questions in fascinating ways.

The idea that an android can be “more human than a human” is illustrated in Blade Runner through the character of Roy Batty, played by Rutger Hauer. Stronger, faster, and smarter than most humans, Batty engages in a famous soliloquy in which he reflects on his own existence and experiences. The iconic line about how memories of him “will be lost in time, like tears in the rain” is a moment that allows the audience to see his developing empathy, awareness of his mortality, and understanding of the ephemeral nature of life. . In that instant, he is practically indistinguishable from a human being. The Creator also features several moments in which his AI-powered robots prove to be “more human than human.”

Rutger Hauer

Warning SPOILERS.

A clear example occurs when American troops arrive at a small village in The Creator in search of information about Nirmata, the creator of AI. Due to the villagers’ reluctance to speak, a soldier threatens to shoot a small dog in front of a child. If there’s one sure-fire way to make the audience hate a character, it’s to threaten a dog’s life. The robots in The Creator also exhibit violence, but they do so in self-defense, not out of cruelty.

It’s interesting to note that in another scene, a different dog brings an explosive to a group of law enforcement robots. However, this time, the robots do not threaten the dog in the same way that the human soldier did. This scene highlights how robots with enough intelligence can show more empathy than humans who fear them.

The Creator

The Creator not only offers a fresh perspective on the relationship between humans and machines, but also pays homage to science fiction classics, such as Blade Runner, that pioneered these questions. The film reminds us that, despite the evolution of technology, fundamental questions about what it means to be human remain relevant and provocative.

Gareth Edwards’ film The Creator is now in theaters.