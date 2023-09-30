The science fiction film The Creator is one of the best of the year and now we explain its shocking ending.

Warning SPOILERS. Gareth Edwards, the visionary director behind iconic films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and Godzilla (2014), immerses us in a fascinating science fiction world with his latest masterpiece, The Creator. This film takes viewers to explore an intense war between the West and the East, where Artificial Intelligence becomes the epicenter of a global conflict. The film delves into hot topics related to our relationship with AI, and its shocking outcome invites reflection on the future of technology and its influence on our lives.

Let’s briefly recap the plot before delving into The Creator’s shocking ending. The story follows Joshua (John David Washington), an American soldier who faces a seemingly impossible mission: eliminate a mysterious AI developed in the East that threatens to destroy the most powerful weapon in the West, known as The Nomad. However, what Joshua finds instead of the expected AI is Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles), a child AI simulant. As the plot progresses, Joshua is caught between two worlds and must confront his own mistakes as he develops an emotional connection with Alphie that changes his perspective.

The end of the movie.

The ending of The Creator is emotionally shocking and full of meaning. Joshua and Alphie, after escaping American forces, seek to board a ship bound for a lunar colony. Once on board, Alphie uses her ability to control the technology and directs the ship toward Nomad, an orbital station preparing to fire missiles at the remaining resistance bases. Her arrival sparks chaos as Joshua ventures into space to plant a bomb on Nomad’s missiles, and Alphie must make it to the control room. Despite the obstacles, her plan succeeds, causing a chain explosion in Nomad.

However, their escape plans are thwarted by the intervention of the American government. Joshua is forced to stay behind while Alphie manages to escape. They share an emotional moment expressing their love for each other, and Joshua tells Alphie that he can now “go to heaven” because of their journey together. Although this might seem like a sad ending for this unlikely couple, it ends up being a moment of hope. Joshua gets the chance to say goodbye to Maya, as Alphie transferred her brain data into a simulant that resembles her. They both hug before being consumed by the explosion. Alphie celebrates with the revolutionaries and realizes that her vision of peace can come true.

Meaning of the ending of the movie.

The perception of AI: The film addresses how people perceive Artificial Intelligence and how this perception can change. Initially, Joshua explains to Alphie the conventional notion of “heaven” as a place where good people go. This explanation comforts Alphie, who does not consider himself a “good person.” However, throughout the film, Joshua and Alphie discover that “heaven” can exist on Earth, symbolizing the idea that peaceful coexistence between humans and AI is possible. This transformation in perception reflects how our views on AI can evolve over time.

Human Responsibility: The Creator highlights the importance of taking responsibility for our actions. The war and global conflict in the film originate from human error, not AI. This idea serves as a reminder that, in the real world, we must take responsibility for the consequences of our decisions and not look for scapegoats in technology.

Lasting Impact of War: The film shows how war and conflict have a lasting impact on people and communities. Emotional moments, such as the scene in Los Angeles covered in ash, illustrate the emotional scars and devastation that linger long after the conflict. This aspect reflects the reality of the long-term effects of war on our world.

Reflection on global conflicts: The Creator evokes parallels with current geopolitical tensions, highlighting how conflicts between the West and the East can arise from ideological differences and fears related to technology. The film serves as a visual warning about the importance of addressing global tensions peacefully and responsibly.

Conclusions.

The ending of The Creator is more than just a closure for the film. It is a call to reflect on our relationship with Artificial Intelligence, human responsibility and the impacts of war. Gareth Edwards has created a masterpiece that not only entertains, but also invites viewers to consider the implications of technology on our society.

Although a sequel is possible, the director has expressed his satisfaction with the completed story. The Creator will remain in viewers’ memories as a film that challenges our perceptions and stimulates a dialogue about the future of AI and the importance of taking responsibility for our actions. This film reminds us that ultimately it is our humanity that must guide technological development and the resolution of global conflicts.

