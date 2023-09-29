loading…

Saudi Arabia’s ambition to have nuclear weapons is considered to trigger a bad domino effect for the Middle East region. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman has warned that if Iran wants to gain nuclear weapons, his kingdom should get it too.

That prompted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to point out that Tehran has repeatedly said it has no such plans.

Lavrov added, “No one wants more nuclear states to emerge in the world.”

“If Saudi Arabia becomes a nuclear-armed country, it will trigger a chain reaction that will have a negative impact on the region,” said Professor Mehran Kamrava, a government expert at Qatar’s Georgetown University, to Sputnik, which was reported on Friday (29/9/2023).

“This will have a big impact. Of course Iran will use nukes. And, of course, Israel…I think this will have a domino effect. And that domino effect only bodes ill for the region, greater instability, and a different level of arms race,” continued Professor Kamrava.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an interview with Fox News on September 20 was outspoken about the kingdom’s ambition to have nuclear weapons if its rivals had them first.

“If they get it, we have to get it,” he said.

However, Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s comments were followed by his concerns about any country acquiring nuclear weapons which he called a “bad step”.

“The crown prince said openly and clearly that Saudi Arabia would need nuclear weapons if Iran had them for security reasons and to balance power in the Middle East,” said Dr Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University.