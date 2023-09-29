One of the news that attracted the most attention during the summer of this year was the revelation of Project Q, a portable device from Sony that will allow users to play PlayStation 5 titles thanks to streaming technology. This project, finally known as PlayStation Portal, is close to hitting stores.

At the end of August, Sony revealed that this new hardware will debut on November 15 and will cost $199.99 USD.

Although the concept generated doubts and skepticism in the community, the Japanese company assured that there is a lot of demand for the device, so it will limit pre-orders to one copy per person.

Is the PlayStation Portal a success in Japan?

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this unique portable gaming platform will resonate with gamers, especially when we consider its limitations and controversies. Meanwhile, the first reports paint an encouraging picture in Japan, although it is important to qualify the information.

As the user highlighted @Genki_JPN on Twitter, PlayStation Portal pre-orders opened in Japan. In this way, pre-orders were sold out in all online stores in the country of the Rising Sun: from Amazon and AmiAmi to the Sony Store and Yamada Webcom.

PlayStation Portal pre-orders are sold out in Japan

Although this situation seems to indicate that the new portable device is a success in the region, it is important to note that Japan faces a major problem regarding the resale of PlayStation 5 consoles and other products of the brand. In fact, multiple stores took measures to try to reduce this problem.

The number of units that Sony supplied in Japanese territory is also unknown. With this in mind, it will be best to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the company to reveal official figures that shed light on the commercial performance of the PlayStation Portal.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you think the portable console will be a success in Japan and other territories? Let us read you in the comments box.

