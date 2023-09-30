Bortolo Mutti speaks exclusively to Juvenews.eu to tell us about the current situation at Juventus and beyond

Regarding the upcoming match between Atalanta and Juventus, we spoke exclusively by telephone Bortolo Mutticoach of the Bergamo players in the 1998-1999 season and, again, in the second half of the 2009-2010 season.

What type of race should we expect in Bergamo?

“Open, more than ever, to any outcome. It will be a physical, hard-fought match full of twists and turns on both fronts.”

In what tactical aspects could Atalanta undermine Juventus?

“There are many solutions. De Ketelaere seems reborn with Gasperini. Then there are Lookman and Koopmeiners, who together with Scamacca create considerable offensive potential. It won’t be easy for Juve. After all, it’s a big match!”.

You coached Allegri as a footballer during his time at Napoli: how do you judge him for the current game proposal?

“I had no doubts that Allegri would become a great coach. He was also quite talented as a footballer. I’ll also tell you an anecdote…”.

“When he had one of his very first experiences as a coach, on the bench of Spal, president Pagliuso – my dear friend – spoke to me very well about him. We were certain that it would take very little for him to start winning trophies.”

What kind of differences do you notice in the current Juventus, compared to the previous ones?

“This Juve is more bold, they have more desire to keep the ball in the game…”.

Is she the number one favorite to win the scudetto?

“I do not know this. Inter, in my opinion, continues to have something more than the others. But, for now, the Bianconeri are there…”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 30th – 8.38am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED