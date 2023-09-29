Suara.com – Recently a video circulated of a woman revealing a case of document falsification and extortion by someone suspected to be the younger sister of Toll Road entrepreneur Jusuf Hamka. This has become widely discussed on social media.

This news emerged on a TikTok account called @yolayola8040. In the video, a woman named Ida Susanti admits that the husband she married is a woman.

Ida admitted that she first became close to her husband via SMS in June 2000. Then on June 26 2000, the perpetrator came to Ida claiming to be Nardinata Marshioni Suhaimi and brought her brother, Yohanes.

The two of them agreed to move on to a more serious relationship after a three-week introduction period. The perpetrator and his brother came to Ida to propose. The ring exchange party was held in Surabaya, witnessed by the families of both parties.

After holding the proposal ceremony, the two of them went on a honeymoon trip to three countries, with the first country visited being Bangkok, Thailand. Ida admitted that that was the moment when her fiance admitted to being a woman.

“That’s when he said that he didn’t need a wife and just needed a companion everywhere. Then he admitted that he was a woman.”

Ida, who claimed to be the victim, was shocked. He said he received violence such as being beaten and threatened with death if he refused to marry. The perpetrator also asked Ida to take care of the ashes of his parents and three adopted children.

The perpetrator admitted that he would provide a living and fulfill all the needs of the house to live in later. After three months, the two got married and the perpetrator gave them a place to live.

However, after the marriage had been going on for several months, a woman came to Ida claiming to be her husband’s wife. The woman also took her husband’s cars and clothes. However, apparently according to Ida, the woman was someone sent by the perpetrator.

Ida admitted that she had met her husband after the incident. And often commit acts of violence and extortion. Ida also admitted that she often received threats of being killed.

“I also always experienced terror, I was often beaten and harassed and my virginity was damaged with rubber tools,” he said.

Until 2002, Ida finally reported the perpetrator to the East Java Regional Police on charges of false identity fraud.

“However, my report was not very fruitful. In fact, the perpetrator got worse by reporting that the certificate for the house he had bought for me was lost, and he had sold the house to his nephew,” he said.

Even though the perpetrator was on the wanted list (DPO) in 2007, this did not mean that the victim would just get justice. Even now, the perpetrator who claims to be Nardinata has not yet been tried.

“However, I have been fighting for 21 years through the legal process, hundreds of millions of money, more than 6 lawyers have helped. But I have not yet received justice,” he said.

“Until finally I decided to fight through social media so that it would go viral, so that many people would help and my case would be processed immediately,” he concluded.

Contributor: Ayuni Sarah