It seems that a crossover event has already been launched between different titles of Pokémon. Here you have all the details that we have been able to know today after its initial announcement.

In this case we talk about the festival Pokémon Harvestwhich returns this year focused on events related to Clefairy and the Harvest Moon.

These are the details:

From September 29 to October 1: Clefairy will be the protagonist of the first mass appearance event in the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple games. He appears on the maps of Paldea and Noroteo. Additionally, these Clefairy will have a higher chance of having the Optimistic Mark. For players who do not own the DLC, this is a rare opportunity to capture Clefairy, as he cannot be found in the wild within the base game. September 29, 2023, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. JST: Clefairy will appear for the second year in a row on Weather News Live broadcasts in Japan. From September 9 to 28, 2023: Pokémon Café ReMix will offer special stamp login gifts, allowing players to obtain 5,000 golden acorns.

