Suara.com – Dandut singer Wika Salim is currently dating a businessman named Max Adam. Their relationship is quite serious, there is even talk of marriage.

However, when appearing on Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube content, Wika Salim gave his girlfriend an ultimatum. He would report Max if his girlfriend took advantage of him financially.

“Just watch out for yourself like that, I’ll report it to the police!” said Wika Salim on Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube channel, Saturday (30/9/2023).

Wika Salim’s threat is not without reason. Because he once had a girlfriend who only took advantage of him financially.

Unfortunately, Wika Salim did not dare to bring this case to the public domain.

“In the past, I didn’t dare. Now, no (I won’t stay silent),” said the 31-year-old singer.

Previously, Wika Salim said that he had been cheated by his ex-girlfriend. At that time the man argued that he wanted to open a business.

“At that time he said he was running a business, but he couldn’t take the money,” he said.

This is where the man finally borrowed IDR 200 million from Wika Salim under the pretext of business. But then, he realized that his lover had lied to him.

