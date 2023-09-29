The range of surveillance cameras of Eufy has been updated to offer a new dual camera system to give you an additional perspective of our security area. The new models are characterized by including an additional camera with which to enjoy a 3-magnification optical zoom and 8-magnification hybrid zoomand to be able to have a much closer perspective of the surveillance area.

Eufy SoloCam S340

This model is frankly interesting, since it is a camera for exteriors that does not require power. The secret is in the solar cell that it includes, which allows the internal battery to be recharged the moment it receives sunlight. Has a 3K resolution and has 360 degree rotationso you will be able to monitor everything around you, especially when the AI ​​comes into play, which is responsible for following the movement of whatever it is detecting.

Floodlight Cam E340

It is outdoor model It is perfect for anyone who wants to set up a surveillance system outdoors and in unlit places. Their of LED spotlights illuminate the environment the moment they detect movement, and the 3K camera records everything that happens in a 360 degree viewing angle thanks to its motorized rotation.

Indoor Cam S350

The brand’s most classic model is updated to include the new dual camera system. This indoor modelhas 360 degree movement so as not to lose any angle and a maximum digital zoom of 8 increases to see everything in detail. It has 4K resolution and AI assistance.

Why two cameras?

The idea is that these two-camera proposals allow for greater coverage by having two different focal lengths. On the one hand, the main camera mounts a slow wide angle with which to control a large part of the scene, and next to it, a camera with 3 magnification optical zoomyou are able to see more details up close.

Combined, the software is capable of offering a 8x hybrid zoom with which to get enough detail.

Free of subscriptions

One of the advantages of Eufy systems is that they have local recording, so you won’t have to rely on cloud systems or monthly subscriptions to save your recordings. In addition, you can also purchase the HomeBase S380 to have local storage of up to 16 TB in which to record months of recordings, in addition to offering a facial and person recognition system without having to connect to the cloud.