Important news about Fall Guys para Nintendo Switch. The game has confirmed news related to its developer, Epic Games.

This is news about the worrying news that reached us yesterday. Epic recently announced the layoff of 830 employees from different departments, significantly affecting Mediatonic, the team behind this title.

Despite the layoffs, which represent 16% of the workforce, Epic denies rumors about the complete elimination of Mediatonic and assures that FG remains a priority, without specifying the exact number of Mediatonic employees affected.

