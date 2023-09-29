Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games has announced the layoffs of over 800 people within a fixed cost reduction strategy. The news has been given via an email internal which was subsequently made public.

In total, around 830 people are affected by the measure, i.e 16% of workers. Tim Sweeney said that Epic Games has been “spending far more than it earns in order to invest in Epic’s next stage of evolution and the growth of Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for content creators.” Fortnite has in fact become less profitable since the creator-centric ecosystem means less revenue for Epic. Sweeney also stated that he was far too optimistic in believing he could make this transition without firing anyone, effectively demonstrating his managerial shortsightedness.

About 250 of the 830 people fired were employed by Bandcamp and SuperAwesome. Epic has in fact decided to sell both companies: Bandcamp will be sold to SongtradrWhile SuperAwesome will return to being independent since it was taken over by its managers. We remember that Bandcamp was acquired just a year agowhile SuperAwesome became part of Epic Games in 2020.

Tim Sweeney ensures that there will be no further layoffs and that such restructuring should make the entire company much more sustainable.