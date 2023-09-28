The challenge has begun: power unit manufacturers are very busy studying the 2026 engines which have the ambition of reaching a power of a thousand horsepower with fifty percent electric energy and zero-emission fuel. The research phase with single-cylinder engines has long been concluded and those who are further along are starting the production of the parts that will complete the first 6-cylinder to be sent to the test bench.

The curious thing is that the technical regulation for the 2026 power units was published by the FIA ​​in its revised and corrected form on 20 June, while there is still no reference text for what concerns the chassis part. And this even if some elements of the new powertrain must by regulation be housed inside the safety cell of the chassis.

It may have been overlooked so far, but a significant fact about the 2026 single-seaters is that the MGU-K will no longer be placed under the right bank as on the current 6-cylinder, but the motor-generator will necessarily have to find a place inside a niche in the body, near the battery which will remain under the tank and together with the CU-K control electronics and all the high voltage systems, with the aim of making the new generation Formula 1 cars safer, placing the delicate parts such as those of the ERS in more protected areas.

Here is Mercedes’ MGU-K: from 2026 the motor-generator will have to be protected in the chassis

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

This is a design choice that was dictated by the FIA ​​and which will force the manufacturers’ working groups to review the approach to the concept of power unit. With the abolition of the MGU-H which will retire at the end of 2025, it will be up to the MGU-K to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy (when it will function as a motor) and vice versa (when it will be a current generator collecting the kinetic energy during release and braking).

The MGU-K will have to produce that 50 percent of electric power estimated at 350 kW which, if miscalculated, will be equivalent to around 480 horsepower, while the internal combustion engine is estimated to have a power of around 550 horsepower, for a total theoretical peak of 1,030 horsepower. Obviously there will be full power only when the two elements of the power unit are able to deliver maximum energy, but all this will only happen at certain moments of a lap and not for the entire lap, given that the battery called upon to power the ERS will have to be recharged.

The separation between the ICE and the MGU-K poses new problems: the motor-generator must have a minimum weight of 16 kg and at most can run at a speed of 60 thousand revolutions per minute, while the current solution cannot exceed 50 thousand rpm delivering only 120 kW (163 horsepower). The balance changes completely and a decidedly more capable battery will be needed. The technologies developed so far, therefore, will no longer be sufficient.

And one of the burning issues for reliability will become the system for transmitting electric power to the ICE drive shaft. Ferrari, for example, now adopts a complicated epicyclic gear system on the 066/10 which has already caused several problems in the past. This is a very complicated solution to develop but it allows for power transmission without too much resistance. The “transmission”, given that the two shafts will have to be parallel, can be close to the MGU-K, in the niche of the chassis and then the motor-generator will have an increase in weight of 4 kg, or it will be in the crankcase of the 6 cylinder and in this case it will be the ICE with a minimum weight of 130 kg to which the 4 kg of the connection system must be added.

As can be well understood, it is easy to think that, at least in the first phase of development of the units on the test bench, failures could easily be recorded not so much in the 6-cylinder, which will be less extreme than the current ones, but in the delicate connection between the MGU-K which will be called upon to guarantee practically double horsepower and will spin at a speed of 60,000 rpm, while the internal combustion engine will not go beyond the usual 10,500 rpm. It is clear that the “transmission” will be subjected to significant efforts and stresses which, at least at the beginning, could be one of the most frequent causes of breakages…

Read also: