Not everything that lives in the depths of the ocean abysses has a threatening shape. Dumbo the octopus is an adorable creature, which we will never be able to raise to the surface.

The cephalopod Grimpoteuthis lives thousands of meters deep, and has only been seen a few times. It is popularly known as Dumbo octopus, because it resembles the famous and endearing Disney long-eared elephant. If you don’t know him, now you can see him on video.

The Dumbo octopus is a cephalopod mollusk of the order Octopods, which It lives between 1,600 and 2,200 meters deep, although specimens have been found at more than 7,000 meters. They cannot be brought to the surface because they would literally melt like jelly, due to the difference in temperature and pressure.

We know practically nothing about their way of life, since the only thing we know about them is what we can see in the few videos recorded by Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), which are capable of submerging thousands of meters.

The most adorable creature in the abyssal pits

The American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been immersed, never better said, in the E/V Nautilus mission for a few months. The ROV Hercules, a remotely controlled underwater vehicle, is exploring the deep ocean floor at Ala ʻAumoana Kai Uli in Hawaii.

At 1,265 meters deep, a Dumbo octopus has been found, nicknamed like this because, as we will see in the following video, it seems that it “flies” with its ears, like Dumbo, the famous Disney character. Two huge round eyes give it that plush look:

Of course, the name is poorly chosen because, simply, we are looking at it wrong.

The head is actually its body, and the ears are fins. So it is not swimming with its ears on its head, but with its body fins.

This specimen of Grimpoteuthis is about 20 centimeters in size, with 8 tentacles with 60 or 70 suction cups each.

The suction cups have filaments that detect the vibrations of the current. This helps it both to detect enemies and its prey.

It is not very clear how it hunts, since it does not have the spines or beak to hunt that most octopuses have.. They are believed to eat marine worms and small mollusks, which they swallow whole and digest inside.

We desperately search for life in the Solar System, but On the ocean floor there is an alien world less than 9 kilometers away. Thanks to the new underwater vehicles, little by little we are revealing its secrets. Some as nice as this Dumbo octopus.