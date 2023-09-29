In recent years, the proliferation of satellites in space has become increasingly common. Currently, there are more than 8,000 satellites in orbit, and this number is expected to increase to 100,000 in the coming years.

One of the prominent protagonists of the satellite space race is Starlink, the initiative led by Elon Musk and SpaceX. This ambitious project is already underway with the goal of providing worldwide Internet coverage through a massive network of orbiting satellites.

Till the date, This company has launched thousands of these devices into space and plans to add tens of thousands more. Its mission is noble in terms of global connectivity, but several experts warn of the possible consequences.

The main concern surrounding Starlink and mega satellite constellations in general is that it may trigger the dreaded Kessler syndrome.

What is Kessler syndrome?

At its core, Kessler syndrome is a hypothetical but terrifying scenario in which a series of collisions between satellites in low Earth orbit creates a cloud of debris that makes Earth’s orbit impassable.

For example, If two satellites collide, they can trigger a chain reaction of additional collisions, generating even more debris. In the end, this could lead to chaos, since not even manned spacecraft could circulate normally.

As the number of satellites grows and old satellites accumulate, the risk of this collision scenario becomes even greater. It is undoubtedly a topic of concern for the future, since space debris can disrupt global communications and other missions to space.

This is why Elon Musk’s Starlink is a threat

SpaceX Starlink satellites

Starlink is a megaconstellation of satellites owned by SpaceX, which is made up of more than 2,000 satellites in orbit, and is expected to reach 42,000 in the coming years. In this sense, With this ambitious plan, the risk of a collision that would trigger Kessler syndrome significantly increases..

It should be noted that the scenario is further complicated because no safe routes or adequate security measures have been implemented in the current infrastructure of this network. The question is, what needs to be done to address these issues before it is too late?

A crucial solution lies in leveraging automation and artificial intelligence to implement pre-planned safe routes. Which would allow the satellites to maintain a safe distance from each other in case of unforeseen events.

Nevertheless, If satellites stop responding due to space weather events, such as solar flares, AI’s ability to avoid collisions would be compromised. To address this possibility, one of the key measures is constant monitoring of space weather.

The ability to foresee events such as solar flares in advance provides time to take preventive measures.

Importantly, satellite proliferation is not limited to Starlink. Other companies, such as Amazon with its Kuiper project, are also working on a constellation to compete in the global connectivity market. Hence This increase in artifacts in space poses significant challenges.

Kessler syndrome, named after scientist Donald J. Kessler, is a constant concern in this scenario. It refers to the accumulation of space debris in low Earth orbit due to collisions between satellites or other objects. By taking action now, this catastrophic scenario can be prevented.