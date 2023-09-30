Elon Musk ha announced who will perform a speedrun in Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons, considered one of the most difficult challenges in the Blizzard game.

Although he warns viewers to keep their expectations low, Musk plans to livestream his attempt to complete the dungeons at level 99, without Malignant Hearts.

The post gained significant popularity, garnering an impressive 11.3 million views, 55,000 likes and almost 6,000 reposts, once again underscoring the gaming community’s curious interest in seeing the entrepreneur venture into the world of the games.

The owner of Tesla and X, aims to demonstrate how live streaming works and scales on the social media platform. In addition to facing the Uber Lilith boss, the Nightmare Dungeons are known for being a brutal challenge reserved for the most experienced Diablo 4 players.

Musk originally scheduled the broadcast for Wednesday, September 27, but it has been postponed and he confirmed that he was going to do it the next day, but there is no trace of said streaming.

It is still pending and it would not be surprising if it does so on the day we least expect it. Musk hopes to complete the speedrun quickly for an amateur, but he urges viewers to keep their expectations low.