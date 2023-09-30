Does Wanda make mistakes? The actress who plays Scarlet Witch in the movies, Elizabeth Olsen, analyzes and reflects on her character.

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about Scarlet Witch’s mistakes. As part of the art book titled Art of The Movie: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Studios star spoke at length about the mistakes his character made. Some errors that we saw in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And that took it to a critical point within the saga.

“In my opinion, it’s not the most fun to always play the hero of a story where you do nothing wrong,” Elizabeth Olsen said of Scarlet Witch. “I don’t find it interesting. And I think the reason I liked Wanda Maximoff so much from the beginning is that she is very clear about what she believes in. They simply do not match those of others. And that’s okay.”

Wanda Maximoff’s dark journey through the UCM

Marvel Studios

“Scarlet Witch suffers her own personal realization and admits her own mistakes,” Elizabeth Olsen continued to explain. “And that affects him in different ways. WandaVision was this journey of her, for the first time, taking her life in her own hands, making decisions for herself and recognizing that maybe she has a lot to process. She also feels responsible for what she has done to this city and these people, but she experiences the enormous loss of a life she has created for herself. A life that can now exist in the Multiverse.”

“The idea of ​​her becoming corrupted by the Darkhold and taking a more villainous turn made the suit start to not fit as well, because the idea was for her to find herself at the end of WandaVision. Essentially, it’s her at the peak of her power with the most superheroic aspect of her. Everything about her is positive. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she is herself. She is the same character, but she is becoming more negative. She is becoming corrupted. So how do we take this suit and corrupt it and make it dark? How do we make her look like a villain?” An objective that, of course, they achieved.