LG 65QNED916

an LG smart TV from its 2023 collection, which has a 65-inch QNED display with 4K resolution, up to 120 Hz and compatible with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus content. The system is managed by the webOS23 interface.

It has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports and optical audio output. In addition to being reduced to 1,599 euros, it comes with a smart TV LG 32LQ630B6LA totally free.

TV QNED MiniLED 164 cm (65″) LG 65QNED916 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV, webOS22 + LG 32LQ630B6LA

MSI Modern 15 B7M-040ES

This MSI laptop that weighs 1.7 kg has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. It integrates two speakers with 4 W of total power and a front HD camera.

Inside, mount the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It comes with an integrated graphics card, Windows 11 and has HDMI, USB 3.2 or microSD reader. Its price drops from 749 to 699 euros, the minimum price.

Portátil MSI Modern 15 B7M-040ES, Ryzen 5, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15,6″, W11

LG MERIDIAN 2022 S95QR Sound Bar

This high-end LG model has a 810W rated power, support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as Hi-Res sound. It is wirelessly compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Airplay2 and Spotify thanks to its Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi connection.

It is ideal for televisions of 55 inches or larger, with 4K output HDMI port, two HDMI inputs, optical audio output and USB port. From 999 euros it goes to 899 euros with this offer.

LG MERIDIAN 2022 S95QR Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

An affordable tablet with 10.5 inch TFT screen with Full HD resolution, as well as four speakers with Dolby Atmos. It has two cameras, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It also includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, GLONASS and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Inside, it has an octa-core processor Unisoc Tiger T618, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage expandable with microSD. As for the battery, it includes 7,040 mAh in addition to fast charging of up to 15 W. Its price is 169 euros.

Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, 3 + 32 GB, 10,5″ Wi-Fi

Sony WF-1000XM4

As in this type of headphones, it has touch controls for volume and three microphones per earpiece. Of course, it includes active noise cancellationwith LDAC, Hi-Res Audio and Speak-to-Chat support that allows ambient sound to pass through when speaking on a call.

In addition, it has Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair. As for autonomy, with noise cancellation activated they can reach up to 8 hours long, extending up to 24 hours with the charging case. Now it costs 149.90 euros.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds with Noise Canceling Silver

