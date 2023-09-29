The Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849 is reduced by 100 euros for a limited time.

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849 has an AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series processor

If you are looking a cheap laptop for your daily tasks, then you have to take a look at the Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849. It is an entry-level model that offers good performance when browsing the Internet, using office programs, watching videos, making video calls and much more. Its usual price is 499 euros, but now you can take advantage of this offer from El Corte Inglés and get it for only 399 euros. By the way, it comes with Windows 11 preinstalled.

El Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849 es perfect for productivity, but as long as you do not use very demanding programs at the processor and graphics card level. Furthermore, being a very compact and light equipment (1.78 kilograms) you can take it with you anywhere. It measures 362.99 (width) x 237.5 (depth) x 18.90 (height) millimeters.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849

Get the Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849 20% cheaper at El Corte Inglés

This laptop has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). Its design is simple and elegant, with a silver finish. Inside it houses a processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad core, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. With these specifications it goes without saying that it can run the most common programs without any problems, although it is not a computer intended for video editing or gaming. Well, we have to make a point about the latter, since you can play in the cloud through Xbox Cloud Gaming or GeForce NOW, but it is not powerful enough to natively move titles that are demanding at the GPU level.

Its features also include its 40 Wh battery that gives you an autonomy of up to 13 hours, its integrated numeric keypad and stereo speakers. In terms of connectivity, it has an HDMI port, two USB 3.2, a USB type C, 1 headphone jack and a combined audio input. In addition, it has a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connection.

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849

In short, the Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R849 is a laptop that offers good value for money for users looking for a basic equipment to work or study. Now that it has a 20% discount at El Corte Inglés, it makes it a very interesting option if you were planning to renew your laptop. At the time of writing there are units available, but this can change at any time.

