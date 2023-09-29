The connection between Echo and Daredevil: Born Again is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin

Echo’s official synopsis confirms that it is essential to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe series before the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again.

Wilson Fisk is the key

Since Echo’s announcement, it has been rumored that the show starring Alaqua Cox would have a direct relationship with the future of the world around us Daredevil. Now, these rumors have been confirmed with the official synopsis of the project. Disney+.

Echo Synopsis

“Marvel Studios presents ‘Echo’ in which Maya López (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations linked to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya López and her struggles.”

As we can see, the popular villain will have a key role in the heroine series. Therefore, the development of D’Onofrio’s character in said show will mark the events of Born Again. In this way, Daredevil fans cannot skip the series of Maya Lopez if you want to enjoy the hero’s next story properly.