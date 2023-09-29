An engineer in Texas balances three full-time remote jobs. He has paid the mortgage in record time and is already thinking about the future of his children.

The rise of teleworking has presented unprecedented opportunities for the workforce. The network engineer, Joseph has turned this paradigm into a competitive advantage, taking home an impressive 315,000 euros annually working three full-time remote jobs. He’s already paid off his mortgage.

Let’s put ourselves in a situation: in Joseph’s office (not his real name), three screens shine with video conferences, emails and projects. Here, the engineer performs masterfully. This 48-year-old Texan has challenged the work norm and created a teleworking scheme that, for many, would be overwhelming.

The beginnings of his moonlighting activity date back to 2020. With a salary of 117,500 euros, Joseph came across a teleworking offer in IT for $120,000. Convinced by a friend, he decided to try to handle both responsibilities. The reason? In his own words, his starting load was low and if he didn’t do well he could always leave one of the positions..

Rather, on the contrary, what happened is that he added a third job to his workload, again for an attractive salary of 120,000 euros per year. This is where the art of balancing comes into play. Although the start was arduous, over time, Joseph adjusted his workload to about 40 hours a week between his three jobs. Just as you read it, three jobs in one’s time.

It is a legal practice in the United States, although it also causes dismissal

But like any innovative scheme, it is not without challenges, starting from the fact that it is legal in the United States, it can also cause dismissal depending on the contract, so as long as you are not discovered, and do your job, you can keep your jobs.

This is why Joseph, keeping his identity anonymous for fear of repercussions, admits to feeling “somewhat exhausted” from having to balance three jobs, however, 40 hours a week are 40 hours a week, like the rest, in theory, of jobs.

Some might question the ethics or productivity behind this approach, he finds justification in several pillars: offering his children a debt-free future, maintaining job security in uncertain economic times, and being able to do what is demanded of him. Your reality is that before, you had dead hours that no longer exist..

What Joseph shows us is that, in the digital age, the traditional boundaries of work are being redefined, and that being in one place is not always producing. Now, the question is, how many will be willing to follow their path?