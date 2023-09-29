There are many games dedicated to cementing the passion for motorsports. Specialized in off-road driving, not so many. And with Codemasters’ masterful touch, there’s only one on the horizon: EA Sports WRC. The legitimate heir to DiRT Rally and the first title within the saga designed specifically for the ninth generation of consoles and PCs. With this background, being at the forefront of technology and controls is not optional.

The figures that EA Sports WRC puts on the table are serious things, for the record: it will have more than 200 rally stages designed for modern systems and more than 80 current and historical cars. And yet, the real hook of the proposal is what the game’s cover doesn’t tell you: earning the right to be considered a DiRT Rally 3.0. Or, at least, live up to the saga with everything that that means.

The key to achieving this is to focus on squeezing the possibilities of the most powerful systems and bringing the challenging realism that has characterized the saga. DiRT Rally to the next level. EA Sports WRC bet on an Unreal Engine with which Codemasters has already given us great joy in Formula 1. But, of course, these are two very different driving experiences.

Given this, Codemasters claims to have created the largest and most detailed rally circuits ever made throughout its history, including 30 kilometer races. We will have at our disposal an overwhelming number of vehicles divided into 18 classes. But in the end it all comes down to what DiRT Rally has always set the standard: ensuring that we live each curve to the fullest. Offering the perfect balance between driving precision and the passion required of professional drivers.

Electronic Arts and Codemasters invited us to see a preview of their next off-road driving proposal, its game modes and what the set will look like on PC and consoles. Given that, just one question: how to offer the definitive rally experience when photorealism is something we have become accustomed to?

The satisfaction of driving classics and the excitement of the New Generation rally

The new axis on which the EA Sports WRC initiative is based has its own name: the dynamic driving system. It is a set of applied resources that take into account everything from aerodynamics and inertia to the reaction of the brakes applied dynamically so that not only our actions, the vehicle or the terrain on which we drive are taken into account, but also all those factors that provide additional realism. Logically, this system has been developed in collaboration with professional pilots.

And what about the weather conditions? As expected, we will not only fight the stopwatch but the force of nature and, according to EA Sports, we will see how the reaction of each vehicle is different. Not only in terms of its usual characteristics or its class, but at the level of technology. For example, one aspect that distinguishes the Rally1 hybrid cars from the legendary vehicles is a new system in which the battery is charged when making sudden braking and we can take advantage of that excess energy to reach higher speeds.

What’s more, in EA Sports WRC It is encouraged that we ourselves find the perfect balance when it comes to taking advantage of the characteristics of hybrid vehicles according to the stage we are facing. Strengthening that feeling of demanding simulation that has always been celebrated in DiRT Rally.

According to Codemasters, the Rally1 and Rally 2 cars will have distinguishable sensations in EA Sports WRC compared to the rest of the vehicles in terms of playability. Something that has been achieved by strengthening the visual and playable section, but also through recording processes that will add greater authenticity to the whole and, in some way, will invite us to play with the headphones on. That is, the headphones.

Now, realism in vehicles is only achieved in its entirety with really interesting scenes. In terms of quantity, EA Sports WRC It’s plenty: 17 locations spread all over the planet and, as we already said, more than 200 rally stages. The Unreal Engine makes the finishes spectacular (there could be more), although these are diluted when driving above 150 kilometers per hour. It is the details in the views and repetitions that reveal Codemasters’ effort and cult of detail.

However, there is a resource that does not go unnoticed and affects the game as a whole: in EA Sports WRC It is now possible to compete in different seasons, so driving in winter and with the track full of snow will be much more challenging and less illuminated than in summer. And that affects all drivers and all game modes.

The formula of DiRT Rally becomes more accessible and more fun

And what happens to those who want to come new? DiRT Rally It has always been one of the most demanding (and tough) driving experiences. Among other things, because rally driving is and should be hard and demanding. That’s where the aforementioned comes in again. dynamic driving system enabling us to customize more and better the type of experience we face in EA Sports WRC. Something that we had already seen in a similar way in other Codemasters games and that promises to be the gateway to more casual drivers.

This does not mean that the difficulty of the game has been lowered, but rather that Codemasters allows us to add or subtract elements in a more dynamic way so that we accommodate the experience as a whole. Not for a specific mode, but for all the game proposals that are included in EA Sports WRC.

From the outset, in EA Sports WRC We will have a perfect career mode to welcome new players and with progression options for those looking to live their own rally experience: we can create our own team and start competing in the category we want. Being aware that the degree of demand will not be the same, of course.

The idea of Career mode is to extend that formula that has worked so well for decades in Dirt Rally: progress, acquire new vehicles, improve the team that works with us and experience the ups and downs of the competition from within. And be careful, if we are not very sure which car to choose among the licensed ones, we can always get one to our liking.

He Creator mode It will allow us to create a competition vehicle practically from scratch starting from the class and choosing each of the characteristics. From the engine and its performance to the weight, through the details that make the difference, and of course, customizing the appearance and interiors. Being balanced with budgets and adjustments.

Although if we look for instant emotions we have Moments mode, which seeks to be a love letter to the history of the Rally: Codemasters is based on historical moments from all the competitions and turns them into challenges, tests and races that we must experience and replicate ourselves behind the wheel. Putting ourselves properly in context and strengthening this passion for motor sports.

Moments can be replayed whenever you want and Codemasters will be adding more post-launch on a regular basis. Being a perfect complement to the classic quick race and championship modes. Which brings us to the essential question: When will EA Sports WRC be available?

EA Sports WRC, a new era for the Codemasters Rally

Electronic Arts made a recent distinction between its sports games and the rest of the proposals, which greatly benefits the expansion plans and ambition of EA Sport and, more specifically, those of a Codemasters capable of combining powerful annual releases with new installments of his most beloved sagas.

Which of these two categories will it fall into? EA Sports WRC? For now, we know that there will be a season system supported by a VIP Rally Pass. And also that those who reserve the game will receive the five announced and, in addition, three days of early access.

EA Sports WRC will be available starting November 3, 2023 on Xbox Series X /S, PS5 and PC (via Steam, Epic Games or the EA App). And be careful, the cover of each physical or digital edition is different depending on the platform we choose. Its starting price, on the other hand, works in its favor: 49,99 euros on all platforms, so lovers of rally games and, more specifically, DiRT Rallythey have all the facilities ahead of them.

The question, from here, is whether to use the usual steering wheel or get a new one for the occasion.

