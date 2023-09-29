EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is pleased to announce that the Season 6 and the Ryder Cup are now available in-game for all players. With patch 7.0, the latest update for EA SPORTS PGA TOUR includes a new path, a new season and several highly requested features, along with big changes you won’t want to miss. The full list of patch notes can be found here. Below is an overview:

Season 6 brings interesting updates to the Pro Pass, allowing players to earn the coveted “MultiVerse” set for Team USA or Europe. Once you complete the Pro Pass, you will also get the Scottie Scheffler’s Ball Spec for the free tier, while the premium tier unlocks a brand new Wedge Titleist SM9 Custom Team USA or Europe. As with last season, players will earn tokens to level up their Pro Pass by completing Live Missions, Ryder Cup challenges, and playing rounds in Online, Tournaments, and Career modes. New Mission types have been added in Season 6 to reward player participation in Ryder Cup formats, including Match Play, Foursomes e Four-Ball. Playing the Ryder Cup takes on different forms throughout Season 6, depending on the mode players choose: Online, Tournaments, Challenges, Quick Match or Private Match. But regardless of which mode you choose, the development team has made sure that every round feels like the Ryder Cup. At the start of a round, players will hear the Ryder Cup anthem and commentary that draws them into the action. During the round, the players they will hear the fans of their favorite team and notice the most passionate fans dressed for the occasione.

