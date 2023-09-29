The Brazilian will be available on SBC until next October 6.

How to complete Guimarães RTTK in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team

After a long time of waiting, hoy We have experienced the official release date of EA Sports FC 24. With it, the day has arrived when all followers of the saga Those who had not yet been able to enter the new game have had the way free to enjoy another year of Ultimate Teamwith a lot of content available.

To begin with, in the Objectives section We can find groups of missions such as the one given to us by a practically mandatory player, thematic team activities or new one which has been included today on the occasion of the inicio de los Road To The KnockoutsReyna RTTK.

But this is not all, because in the SBCs We have some like Banini Foundations of staff, the new installment of Key Encounters or, as in the Objectives, the first content related to the Road to the Playoffs cards, Guimarães RTTK.

How to complete Bruno Guimarães RTTK in the cheapest way

As we can see, the SBC of the Brazilian footballer is composed of four templates that they are going to force us to dig deep into our pockets. In total, the precio of this Template Challenge amounts to 227,000 coins on consoles and 250,000 on PCan amount that makes him the most expensive challenge footballer to dateahead of De Bruyne.

Therefore, taking into account the heights of the game we are at and the cost of the SBC, it is vital to find the most economical way to complete it. That’s what we are for, and we leave you below the cheapest solution of each of the templates along with their requirements and its rewards.

SBC Brazil Solution

Los requirements of this challenge are:

Minimum 1 BrazilianMinimum 85 global assessment.

For completing this template we will receive a on jumbo gold.

SBC Premier League Solution

Minimum 1 player of the Premier LeagueMinimum 86 global assessment.

For completing this template we will receive a unique gold envelope.

SBC Solution Template with rating 86

He only requirement of this challenge is:

Minimum 86 global assessment.

For completing this template we will receive a unique gold envelope.

SBC Solution Template with rating 87

He only requirement of this challenge is:

Minimum 87 global assessment.

For completing this template we will receive a premium jumbo gold envelope.

By sending these four templates we will get a player who has a good room for improvementbut regardless of that, It already has some very striking statistics.

We have no doubt that your performance It will be much superior to other alternatives, but it is true that We would have liked to see him with some PlayStyle+especially taking into account the amount of coins that we will have to leave in it.

