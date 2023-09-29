The American footballer is available in goals with this version of the Champions League.

Guide to get Reyna RTTK in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team

At last, after a long time of waitingthe official release date of EA Sports FC 24 has arrived. With it, all followers of the saga who had not yet been able to enter the new game have been able to access it to enjoy another year of Ultimate Team packed with content.

To begin with, in the section SBCs We have Banini Foundations on staff, to the new installment of Key Encounters now Bruno Guimarães RTTKthe first Staff Challenge on the occasion of the Road To The Knockouts promo.

The Objectives section It is not far behind either, in it we find mission groups like the one given to us by a practically mandatory player or the one from Thematic Team Activities. Furthermore, as in SBCs, a few minutes ago The first set of missions related to the Road to the Playoffs card eventthe one who rewards us with Reyna RTTK.

Objectives On the way to the playoffs: Giovanni Reyna

To achieve the letter of the American from Borussia Dortmund, we will have to meet 4 objectives that will take us, at least 10 games with a template designed especially for the occasion (although They do not require great sacrifices from us). As always, each objective brings its own reward, so, below, we leave you what we have to do and the prize that we achieve by completing each section.

Assist on 5 goals with an American player in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will achieve 500 experience points for the season pass and a 1 unique player pack 75+.Score 10 goals with a Bundesliga player in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a small envelope of electro players.Score at least 2 goals in 4 games in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a 2 unique player pack 80+.Win 10 games with 3 Bundesliga players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (Min. Amateur) or Rivals. As reward we will get a gold players envelope.

After achieving all these objectives, we can pick up our footballer. Despite having room for improvement, the reality is that Reyna’s letter is not a great addition for our club. His statistics are not bad (although he does not stand out in anything except dribbling), but his 2 bad legs detract a lot from him. However, who knows if with an increase, together with its PlayStyle of With qualitymay be useful to us.

Either way, If we have time it doesn’t hurt to get it. Of course, if we cannot dedicate too many hours to EA Sports FC 24, it is Better to put other things before this goalwhich in our opinion is quite saving.

