The best trading strategies, for both beginners and experienced users, that will give you millions of coins in your EA Sports FC 24 games.

One of the most complicated and changing aspects that we can find in EA Sports FC 24 is the transfer market, and with it the different trades that we can take advantage of for better or worse.

Trades are one of those variable things that we have in our online games. EA Sports FC 24and that can make us earn a lot of money, but also lose it.

That is why today we want to give you a series of tips and recommendations so that you can make the best trade in EA Sports FC 24 in Ultimate Team, at least during the first days.

This trading guide is for both beginners and experienced players, and you can always end up adding other strategies depending on your way of playing and dedication.

EA Sports FC 24: trade guide and most recommended cards to get coins

And when we talk about trading, investments are very important.

When we talk about investments in Ultimate Teamwe mean being able to acquire a card at a fairly affordable price, so that in the medium or long term you can make a good profit on it.

Choosing the right cards for investment

First of all, to know if it is a good investment, we must look for an average valuation that is high and at the same time economically affordable.

So you can go to sites like Futbin and sort all the cards into a rating of 84, which we consider to be the tipping point for a good investment.

The idea is that we go to this filter every week so that we can acquire the average 84 cards that are around approximately 1500 coins.

Recommended are Ginter and Koke with a rating of 84, but similar ones work for us.

Waiting for the right moment to release them

Once you have already acquired a good set of half 84 cards at prices no higher than 1500 coins, we must keep them.

Now we simply have to wait for, for example, an SBC or any other challenge to come out where these types of cards with high ratings, but affordable, give a high economic boost and that is where we will sell.

Now is the right time, because those media 84 cards are going to go up from the current 1,500 coins to possibly 2,500 coins.

So we can get up to 1000 coins of profit for each card we have acquired in these first weeks, and a few weeks later we can sell them for a good profit.

Going a little further

This can also be extrapolated to options with higher averages of 85 or 86, although they are less numerous. The most normal thing is that these cards, as the weeks go by, can reach up to 15,000 or 20,000 coins.

Shooting cards or taking advantage of bids

This refers to going to the transfer market to try to find a target card, for example one of those with ratings of 84, at very low prices that just put them on the market at that moment and we can buy them quickly.

We can also go to the topic of bidding, and look for low bidding prices and set our maximum bid that is a price that interests us low.

Schedules

Interestingly, there are also a number of times when you can trade better, and get a multitude of cards.

When it comes to content, at seven, it always tends to lower the market theme a little so that you can take advantage of it. A good option to buy, especially in regards to the stocking investment that we have made before.

And once we have acquired those cards that interest us, if you want to sell them quickly, mornings are ideal for selling.

Other perfect moments are when the development team adds packs and a lot are being opened, and here we can have good discard options. The market also drops so you can take advantage of the purchase.

And that moment you were waiting for on Thursdays are the Rivals Division rewards, which you can also take advantage of to get cards at a low price.

As you can see, they are good trading options, especially for beginner users, so that you can end up making a great set of coins.

