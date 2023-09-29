We review the players with the most potential and the young promises of the career mode in the new EA Sports FC 24

Everyone wants to create the best possible team in the career mode as a manager in EA Sports FC 24 and for this we can always rely on signing the biggest stars or developing youth players. The second option is always the most viable, especially for teams with a medium or low budget.

Many of these in the end are among the best players in the entire game, even with the current average that some have. For this reason, perhaps they are not very cheap, or It depends on the club you started with.Maybe you have a good budget for it. Remember hire coaches by position to enhance that average increase over time, in addition to playing with the player himself whenever you can.

Players with more potential

Below you have a table with the highest potential stars and averages that we can reach in career mode, in addition to your main position on the field.

PlayerPositionMedia actualPotential mediaErling HaalandDC9194Vini Jr.EI8994Jamal MusialaMCO8693Khwicha KvaratskheliaEI8692PedriMC8692Florian WirtzMCO8591RodrygoED8591Jude BellinghamMC8691Bukayo SakaED8690Phil FodenEI8590GaviMC8390William SalibaDFC8389Enzo FernándezMC8389Rasmus HøjlundDC7689Sandro TonaliMCD8689Xavi SimonsMCO7989BaldeLI8189Aurélien TchouaméniMCD8489Eduardo CamavingaMCD8289Gabri VeigaMC7889

Other young promises

Not so expensive playerswith a much lower current average, but which can also reach great potential averagesIn this case we leave you a list with hidden gems very young by EA FC 24.

Lennon Miller, potential average 85Paul Wanner, potential average 86Norman Bassette, potential average 84Laurin Ulrich, potential average 84Luke Harris, potential average 84Dennis Seimen, potential average 84Lucas Bergvall, potential average 84Madi Monamay, potential average 83Lewis Miley, potential average 85Ben Doak, potential average 84Kobbie Mainoo, potential average 84Julien Duranville, potential average 87

