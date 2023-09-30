One more week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position it had a few weeks ago and Mortal Shell It maintains the first position thanks to its recent offer. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games in the console eShop:
EA Sports FC 24
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Fae Farm
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Stardew Valley
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Mario Party Superstars
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Overcooked: Special Edition
Trombone Champ
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Among Us
Nintendo Switch Sports
Paleo Pines
Subnautica
Pikmin 4
Inside
Sea of Stars
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Hole io
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pokemon Violet
Red Dead Redemption
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Mortal Kombat 1
Terraria
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Only digital games from the Nintendo Switch eShop:
Stardew Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Trombone Champ
Among Us
Subnautica
Inside
Sea of Stars
Hole io
Terraria
Blasphemous
The Thief Simulator
Sprout Valley
Vampire Survivors
Final Fantasy VII
Rubber Bandits
Slime Rancher
The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
Hollow Knight
Storyteller
Limbo
Star Ocean: First Departure R
The Room
Mouse Trap: The Board Game
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
Eastward
Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Modern Combat
Ori and the Blind Forest
What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!
Fuente.
