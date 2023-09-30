One more week, we bring you the list with the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position it had a few weeks ago and Mortal Shell It maintains the first position thanks to its recent offer. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games in the console eShop:

EA Sports FC 24

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Fae Farm

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Minecraft

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Stardew Valley

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mario Party Superstars

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Overcooked: Special Edition

Trombone Champ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Among Us

Nintendo Switch Sports

Paleo Pines

Subnautica

Pikmin 4

Inside

Sea of Stars

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Hole io

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokemon Violet

Red Dead Redemption

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Mortal Kombat 1

Terraria

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Only digital games from the Nintendo Switch eShop:

Stardew Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Trombone Champ

Among Us

Subnautica

Inside

Sea of Stars

Hole io

Terraria

Blasphemous

The Thief Simulator

Sprout Valley

Vampire Survivors

Final Fantasy VII

Rubber Bandits

Slime Rancher

The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster

Hollow Knight

Storyteller

Limbo

Star Ocean: First Departure R

The Room

Mouse Trap: The Board Game

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Eastward

Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Modern Combat

Ori and the Blind Forest

What do you think of these Nintendo Switch games? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

Fuente.