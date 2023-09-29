Electronic Arts celebrates today September 29th the worldwide release of EA SPORTS FC 24available now at PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, e Nintendo Switch. Three technologies power EA SPORTS FC 24, with improved cross-play for all online multiplayer modes, allowing friends to have fun together across different platforms as EA SPORTS enters a new era for the World’s Greatest Game. Fans are invited to join the club alongside the 6.8 million players who have already played EA SPORTS FC 24 during Early Access, an increase of more than 25% over last year.

For the occasion, the launch trailer was published, which you can see at the bottom of the news.

He claims Nick WlodykaSVP & GM of EA SPORTS FC:

“Today, as we invite millions of fans to join the club of the World’s Greatest Game EA SPORTS FC, marks a milestone moment. The innovation at the heart of the development of FC 24, together with the commitment to achieving maximum authenticity, offers a never-seen-before and extremely entertaining football experience, which is complete, realistic, and above all creates a community that puts its fan.”

The release of EA SPORTS FC 24 coincides with that of EA Sports FC Mobile also presented during the week, as both titles lay the foundations of the EA SPORTS FC platform to create and grow football fandom through video games. EA SPORTS FC reaches fans globally across console, mobile, online and esports products, with a 30-year history of defining interactive football and a future of inclusiveness, innovation and authenticity.

The unprecedented authenticity of EA SPORTS FC 24 highlights a roster of players from the biggest clubs and leagues around the world, including LALIGA EA SPORTS, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barclays Women’s Super League and more.

He has declared David JacksonVP of Brand, EA SPORTS FC:

“EA SPORTS FC 24 is our ultimate expression of interactive football and will connect fans around the world with their favorite clubs and players like never before. Together with 19,000 players, over 700 teams and more than 30 leagues, we enter the next chapter of the EA SPORTS FC brand with unprecedented authenticity and innovation around the world.”

Three technologies powering EA SPORTS FC 24

To usher in a new era for football fans around the world, EA SPORTS FC 24 uses three technologies that work together to create an experience that is authentic and faithful to real football. HyperMotionV, the biggest leap forward in realism, translates the fluidity of real football using volumetric data from over 180 top-level matches. The Game Styles, enhanced by real-world Opta data and data from other sources, bring unprecedented dimension to athletes, going beyond overall ratings to highlight the on-pitch skills that make players special. The engine Frostbite improved refines the details to make every moment of the game more like football.

For more information: HyperMotionV | PlayStyles | Frostbite

Ultimate Team offers extraordinary talent, unprecedented selection and evolutions

Women’s soccer has arrived in Ultimate Team – the largest addition of top-tier players ever in a single year – introducing six new leagues and a world of new team-building opportunities. With a talent pool of over 19,000 licensed players, there are also new ICONS, Heroes and world-class athletes from across men’s and women’s football to add to your Club and build your team around.

For the first time ever, your club’s players can be improved through Ultimate Team™ Evolutions, a new way to build your team around the players you love. Choose players who meet the Evolution criteria and complete a series of objectives to improve their individual skills, playstyles and overall ratings.

For more information: Ultimate Team

Lead your team with the Career mode

From defining your club’s philosophy as a manager to choosing how to play on the pitch as a player, EA SPORTS FC™ 24 gives you more control over creating your football careers in Career Mode, in addition to the Manager Career and Player Career which exist as separate experiences.

In the Player Career you can celebrate your successes with the addition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or, a new coveted trophy to pursue a player’s best. The Coach Career introduces a total management system that brings together two new elements – the Tactical View and the Coaches – to involve you in all the major decisions of the club.

For more information: Career Mode Experiences

There is much more to discover in the field!

New this year, EA SPORTS FC 24 sees the expansion of cross-platform play across all online multiplayer modes, including Clubs, Season Co-Op, VOLTA FOOTBALL and Ultimate Team Co-Op. Starting from creation, no clubs will be tied to the creator’s platform, meaning that public clubs can be immediately discovered and joined by players from any platform of the same generation.

For more information: CLUBS | TIME FOOTBALL

Join the Club to earn the title of EA SPORTS FC Founder

Fans who play EA SPORTS FC 24 by November 1, 2023 they will become FC Founder and will unlock benefits such as exclusive splash screens, in-game items, objectives and exclusive tasks in Ultimate Team, including the Founder Evolution experience. Get ready to unlock the best that EA SPORTS FC has to offer with this unique opportunity to be there at the beginning and become an FC Founder.

For more information: EA Sports FC Founder Status

Below is the launch trailer, at this link, if you want to know our impressions, the review of GamesVillage.