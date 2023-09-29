Only one confirmation is missing, that is, the name of who will sit behind the wheel of the second Williams, then the team/driver lineup that we will find at the start of the 2024 world championship will be complete. If Logan Sargeant renews the agreement with Williams (negotiations seem to be going in this direction), an unprecedented scenario in the entire history of Formula 1 will take shape: we will see all the team/driver combinations that will conclude the 2023 season at the start in 2024.

A stability that is unprecedented in the 74 editions of the Formula 1 world championship, the reasons for which are being analyzed in the paddock. Are we faced with a coincidence or a trend?

Twenty confirmations are probably the result of both things, but it is undeniable that in recent years the teams have focused on a policy as free from risks and gambles as possible. Every decision always involves a margin of error, and this is what often discourages those at the helm of teams, whether they are CEO or team principal, the managerial approach tends to reduce decisions that could prove counterproductive to the bare minimum. But there are also other reasons that have determined the scenario, some obvious, others more hidden and the result of policies that have become increasingly extreme over time.

Winning combination cannot be changed

In 2024 Lewis Hamilton will play his twelfth season in Mercedes, Max Verstappen his ninth in Red Bull. In these two cases, the collaborative relationship with the respective teams was cemented by the most powerful glue: success.

Six world titles, in Hamilton’s case, almost three for Max, represent good reasons not to look for alternatives, theirs is in fact an obligatory choice to not take a step back. With the contract signed this season, Lewis will play at least thirteen seasons with Mercedes, the same number that Max will reach at the end of the agreement signed with Red Bull, which expires at the end of 2028.

One of the effects of these contracts extended over time is to close the door to new candidates. If two top teams find themselves out of the market (at least as regards the figure of the reference driver) the opportunities drop drastically, especially for those looking for a world championship single-seater.

Lacking opportunities for growth, many drivers find themselves forced to stay where they are while waiting for better times. This is the case of Lando Norris, a driver who would have been very attractive on an open market, but at the moment he is actually forced to hope for McLaren’s growth to aim for his first success in Formula 1. This at least until the end of the 2025 season , when his current contract expires.

Pilot contracts: long relationships

Squad

the ball

Seasons in the team (in 2024)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton

12

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

9

Haas

Kevin Magnussen

7*

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

6

McLaren

Lando Norris

6

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll

6

Red Bull

Sergio Perez

4

Ferrari

Carlos Sainz

4

Alpine

Esteban Ocon

4

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda

4

AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo

4*

Williams

Alexander Albon

3

Mercedes

George Russell

3

Alfa Romeo

Guanyu Zhou

3

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas

3

McLaren

Oscar Piastri

2

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

2

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

2

Williams

Logan Sargeant

2**

Haas

Nico Hulkenberg

2

* in two cycles

** to be confirmed

The new ‘must’ in times of budget caps is quality

“You just need to have the money.” For many years the impression that a place on the Formula 1 grid could be reached with bank transfers was supported by several real cases. The first big step towards greater meritocracy was made in 2015, with the introduction of the points system for granting the Superlicense necessary to access Formula 1.

A change wanted by the then FIA president Jean Todt, with the aim of putting a stop to the arrival in the paddock of unlikely drivers ready to exploit moments of financial difficulty for the teams. However, another objective remained, achieved after the Covid period.

The introduction of the Budget Cap has exponentially increased the value of the teams present in Formula 1, and the commercial success achieved by Liberty Media has increased the revenue allocated to the teams.

Financial independence, a status also achieved by the teams in the second half of the grid, has allowed these teams to no longer depend on financial support guaranteed by the drivers, allowing them to choose who to put behind the wheel of their single-seaters without relying only on financial assets. A new scenario, in which the applications of second-rate drivers who in the past were present for one or two seasons before dedicating themselves to something else have almost completely disappeared. Today the choices are aimed more at quality, a requirement that has also led to greater stability in relationships and rare criticism from the teams towards their drivers.

Nurseries in the tired phase

Together with the Superlicence, the FIA ​​also wanted to make clearer the path that young drivers must face in order to aspire to enter Formula 1, but the raw material is also needed. If in 2018 the top three finishers in the Formula 2 championship were George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon, in recent years the levels of the drivers proposed have not been considered interesting by the Formula 1 teams. There has been one exception, Oscar Piastri, a case that demonstrates how, faced with a quality course, the paddock of the top formula does not remain indifferent.

The bar has been raised a lot, today it is not enough to win but it is necessary to do it quickly. In a Formula 1 without tests, the candidacy of a young man who took two seasons to establish himself in the preparatory categories is already the subject of reflection and, faced with less exciting careers than that of Piastri, the approach of the team principals is very prudent.

Lacking the possibility of being able to schedule tests, a team is unlikely to assign one of its cars to a rookie who, at least on paper, does not present himself with the highest credentials. A ‘safe second hand’ is better than risking finding yourself dealing with a young person called to pay a price for the novitiate and this aspect also contributes to general stability.

Pilots armored by very long contracts

When on March 3 last year Red Bull made official the extension of Verstappen’s contract until the end of the 2028 season, there was no shortage of astonished reactions. However, it was not the first case of decidedly long agreements compared to the recent past, given that at the end of 2019 Ferrari offered Leclerc a five-season contract.

This trend does not arise from the drivers’ requests, but from the desire of the top teams to protect themselves from the possibility of losing one of their ‘assets’ of absolute value should it go through a difficult technical cycle, as happened to Ferrari itself in the 2020/2021 period.

Even the young people who come from the ‘junior’ programs when they make their debut in the top formula are tied up for at least three seasons, this is the price to pay towards a team that has invested in supporting their careers in the preparatory categories.

Even in this case the exception is Piastri, who last year managed to sensationally free himself from Alpine having exceeded the deadline within which it should have guaranteed him a seat as a starting driver for the 2023 season.

McLaren, the team with which Piastri then made his debut, protected itself with an option in his favor exercised for two weeks, guaranteeing the presence of the Australian until the end of 2026.

There is also one last aspect that does not play in favor of a generational change as in the past, and it is linked to the form of veterans like Alonso and Hamilton. The Spaniard will turn 43 next year, but the performance he is guaranteeing to Aston Martin is certainly not that of a driver with the final credits.

Hamilton will also celebrate his 40 years as a Mercedes regular driver in 2025, and it is unlikely he will do so without the right credentials to have his say. Three two years Lewis will face his nineteenth season in Formula 1, and not everyone is convinced it will be his last.

