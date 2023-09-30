Every time the cosplay offered by Dragon Ball fans is more impressive.

Videl is one of the Dragon Ball fighters.

Dragon Ball followers do not stop seeing new publications that come from lovers of this universe. Whether they are paintings, chapters made with their own hands or incredible cosplays. On this occasion we come to talk to you about these latest cases and each time, The quality of the cosplay that users offer us is really impressiveit seems that the characters completely cross the screen to come to this world.

Today it’s Videl’s turn, I’m sure many people already know her, but for those who are not clear, we tell you that she is Gohan’s girlfriend and of course, Pan’s mother. Since always, Videl has shown herself to be a strong and fighter woman, with knowledge in combat. Not in vain is she the daughter of Mr. Satan, one of the best fighters in the Dragon Ball universe, although fans of the series will know the truth.

This is this incredible Videl cosplay

The person in charge of showing us this wonder has been the Instagram user Enji Night. Of course, this is not the only cosplay that she has shared with the community, but she has also offered one of C18 and many other characters from the anime world and series or movies in general. If you like this, Don’t hesitate to take a look at its content, because you will surely be left with your mouth open. Below we leave you the image so you can see the incredible work.

As you have seen, Enji has taken care of every detail in a perfect way. Both the costume, the hairstyle and the poses are recreated to perfection, so we are looking at a very well made Videl that thousands of people have liked. The Dragon Ball universe never ceases to surprise its followers and of course, people with talent and imagination will continue to show incredible creations so that the rest can continue enjoying their favorite franchise.

Remember that Dragon Ball has continued to offer content to anime and manga lovers. Dragon Ball Super arrived in the form of a new series and of course, also with comics. In addition, you could recently enjoy the new film in the franchise in theaters: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Which focused on giving prominence to Gohan and Piccolo, thus giving them the increase in power they deserved. If you haven’t seen it yet, give it a chance because you’ll surely like it.

You will have to be older Pay close attention next October 12, because there will be a big announcement regarding Dragon Ball. Perhaps the long-awaited new season of the anime will be revealed, or even a new movie. Although the last one is so recent, it is most likely that we are talking about a web series or that the story will finally continue with new episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

