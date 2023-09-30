What a pack of figurines has just been announced for Dragon Ball Z, specifically, for all the androids from the 90s! Shall we take a look at them?

The world of figures Dragon Ball Z never stops surprising us! In the last few hours, a new pack has been announced that will not leave you indifferent, especially if you love Android androids. Akira Toriyama.

Furthermore, we already warned you that you will have androids from different productions, not just the television series. The androids that debuted in the 90s movies will also make an appearance in this collector’s pack!

But before continuing, since we’re on the topic of androids, how about taking a look at the video below? A few months ago a new figure of A-16one of the androids most loved by fans.

As you can see in the video, it is an articulated figure SH Figuarts, so we are looking at very top quality. On the other hand, if you are more into static figures and you love smaller pieces…

Then you will be amazed by the collection HG that was just announced from Dragon Ball Z! Indeed, as you see below, reservations have already been opened for the new set of androids from the 90s series.

The promotional image you have below these lines displays each and every one of the androids available in this pack. Thus, from left to right, we have the following models: A-8, A-13 merged, A-13, A-14, A-15, A-16, A-17, A-18, A-19 y A-20. A set that will make sparks fly in your collection!

As you can see in the images, the details are really cared for, from the sculpting of the mini figures to the chromatic finish. And don’t think that all this is very expensive, because you can get the pack for a few 100€! That is if they don’t stop it at customs, of course, since you will have to buy it imported…

Or maybe you’re lucky and some national store is encouraged to bring the pack in the coming months. What do you think of this new commitment to androids? Are you going to buy them? Kai, Kai!