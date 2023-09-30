Dragon Ball is one of the most mythical franchises in the history of anime, and as such it is about to celebrate its 40 birthday. An anniversary that will be marked by a very important fact. And we will finally be able to see the tribute cover, which Gege Akutami, the mangaka of Jujutsu Kaisen, will be in charge of.

Dragon Ball, the work of Akira Toriyama, has gone through several stages, each with its respective problems and iconic moments, but they have all ended in the same thing: The success and that Dragon Ball continues day after day in the homes of millions of people Worldwide. Furthermore, Toriyama’s work has reached a point where it is a true emblem of anime history.

To celebrate 40 years of legacy, Gege Akutami will be in charge of making the panel honoring 4 complete decades of legendary moments, drama and forging a path that very few projects will be able to achieve in the future. Looking forward to seeing how the final design will look, and if the essence of Jujutsu and the legacy of Dragon Ball can fit together perfectly in this next tribute to the great king of classic anime for many.

Via: Twitter “X”