Dragon Ball, One Piece and Naruto are some of the most popular anime in the entire world. This is why the world stops when someone is bold enough to put them together into a single product. Soon that will happen with a new free video game that will unite Goku, Luffy and Naruto in exciting battles.

We are talking about JUMP: Assemble, a new game for iOS and Android that was announced by DeNA, a company that helped Nintendo bring its franchises to mobile phones. This project is on its way to iPhone, iPad, and Android devices and will arrive sometime in 2024.

Originally, JUMP: Assemble will arrive as a free-to-play for China and South Korea. That said, it is expected to be available in other countries in Asia. At the moment it is unknown if it will reach the West, but that will surely depend on its success in its initial launch.

JUMP: Assemble will bring together your favorite anime heroes

Related video: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Latin dubbing trailer

What is JUMP:Assemble?

So far so good, but what the hell is JUMP: Assemble? It is a new 5v5 game in the MOBA genre that will feature characters from several franchises from the Shonen Jump publisher. This is an intense multiplayer experience designed for anime fans.

Among the franchises that will be represented at JUMP: Assemble are the following:

Dragon Ball One Piece Naruto Bleach Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jujutsu Kaizen Undead Unluck Mashie

It is worth mentioning that JUMP: Assemble will have a game-as-a-service approach. This means that the idea is that you receive new characters over time.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited to play JUMP: Assemble? Tell us in the comments.

JUMP: Assemble will arrive in 2024 on mobile devices with iOS and Android. You can know more about other anime games by clicking here.

Related video: From worst to best – Dragon Ball Games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News