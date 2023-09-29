Steam once again offers the possibility of playing one of the titles in its catalog completely free of charge.

Steam It is one of the leading platforms when it comes to playing on PC and recently saw the release of Counter-Strike 2, which has completely revolutionized Valve’s platform. However, one of the big appeals at the moment to go to the digital store is the free games that are usually offered constantly, like the one that has been available precisely until today. If you haven’t had the chance to get it, don’t worry, since For the weekend Steam offers you the possibility of playing another title at no cost.

In this way, on this occasion the Valve platform once again chooses include just one video game for free on the weekend, something that unfortunately is becoming an increasingly common practice, abandoning the format of several free titles at this time. Furthermore, he remembers that This is not a promotion where you can claim the game and keep it foreverbut It will only be available until next October 2 before returning to its usual price. As always, you can take advantage of a great offer on the title in question during the aforementioned period, to get it much cheaper in case it convinces you enough.

RPG Maker MV, the new free Steam game for the weekend

RPG Maker nation with the idea of give anyone the ability to create the RPG of their dreams without having to know how to program. Four years have passed since the release of the previous version of RPG Maker, RPG Maker VX Ace, and the landscape of video games, especially RPGs, has changed drastically. Likewise, the needs of our users have changed, and our answer is RPG Maker MV!

Download RPG Maker MV for FREE on Steam

Therefore, do not hesitate to give this interesting proposal a chance. It will be available on Steam completely free until next Monday, October 2.

