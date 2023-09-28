The PSG goalkeeper will face his former team on 25 October in Paris: “Mancini? With him we wrote a piece of history, he gave us a lot in blue”

The appointment is set for October 25th at the Parco dei Principi. Donnarumma’s PSG against Pioli’s Milan, the club in which Gigio grew up and became great. “It’s a very strong team, it won’t be easy to face them – explained the Italy goalkeeper in an interview with SportMediaset -. I spent many years at the Rossoneri and it was difficult to leave Milan. The first months in Paris were a bit tough, I went out of my comfort zone. Now I’m settling in, I’m learning the language and it’s going well.”

The 1999-born player, on the occasion of the last national break, was criticized for his performance against North Macedonia: “Living with certain comments is not easy, but you have to learn to distance yourself and work hard. We are humans, not robots: some mistakes can happen – explained Gigio -. Am I the idol of the younger ones? I hope to set a good example, on and off the pitch. I dream of reaching important goals, such as the Champions League and the World Cup with Italy. Golden Ball? It’s not easy, but it’s nice to dream…”.

Also from Paris, Donnarumma continues to follow Serie A: “The Italian clubs are very strong, last year they did well in Europe and I am sure that this season too they will be able to have their say. In addition to Milan, there is Lazio who have started very well. Inter proved to be on par with City and Napoli played great in 2022/2023: now they have started a bit badly, but they have all it takes to get back on their feet.” Finally, a joke about Spalletti’s new national team: “I didn’t know the coach personally. Seeing him up close, you can perceive his depth: his teams play well, we will get great satisfaction. Left-handed? Together we wrote history, winning the European Championship. He has given us a lot and I wish him good luck for the future.”

