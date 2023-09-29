A yellow A 45 S stands out nicely. Also at the Tax Authorities.

Not so long ago, you were the bomb if you had 180 hp in your C-segment hatchback. However, the horsepower race has not skipped the hot hatch segment either. Nowadays there is even such a thing as a hyper hatch.

The most extreme hatchback of all is now at Domains: the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. Not that the car is that hardcore (it just has a back seat), it is mainly the power that makes this car extreme. 421 hp from the factory in a C-segment hatchback is quite insane.

The funny thing is that a standard A 45 S looks fairly modest. It may be going a bit far to call it a sleeper, but people will not immediately think: ‘here is a car with 421 hp’.

The A 45 S can be modest, but this example is certainly not. The owner has selected the Aerodynamics package (€ 2,420) and the car is finished in ‘sun yellow’, with yellow accents in the interior. This way you not only have an A 45 that is fast, but also one that looks fast.

Of course it is a bit wrong, such a yellow AMG. Just like the previous owner, because it is not without reason that the car is at Domains. We don’t know how the car got there, we only know that the owner was probably a Pole. The car has a Polish license plate.

The car dates from 2021 and should have just under 50,000 km on the clock. The photos give no reason to doubt this. If you want to buy this A 45 S via Domains, you must take into account that you still have to pay the remaining BPM. Just so you know.

This article Domains has a bright yellow A 45 S on offer first appeared on Ruetir.