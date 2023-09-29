After announcement from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) about your main interest rate that you made yesterday, the superweight recovered and this Friday, September 29, The dollar is trading at 17.38 pesos wholesale.
This It means an appreciation of 0.89% or 16 cents compared to the previous dayaccording to information from Bloomberg.
This is how other currencies wake up this September 29
The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.4%. The euro rises 0.4% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.5 percent.
Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, rises 2.0%maintaining the appetite of investors.
Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Friday, September 29, in the main banks of Mexico:
Banco
Purchase
Sale
BBVA Bancomer
16.72
17.62
Banorte
16.45
17.85
Citibanamex
16.84
17.79
Scotiabank
16.00
18.50
Azteca Bank
16.75
17.90
affirm
16.40
17.90
Today, the best option for buying the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Banco Azteca and selling it at BBVA Bancomer..
It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.
