After announcement from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) about your main interest rate that you made yesterday, the superweight recovered and this Friday, September 29, The dollar is trading at 17.38 pesos wholesale.

This It means an appreciation of 0.89% or 16 cents compared to the previous dayaccording to information from Bloomberg.

This is how other currencies wake up this September 29

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.4%. The euro rises 0.4% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.5 percent.

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, rises 2.0%maintaining the appetite of investors.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Friday, September 29, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

16.72

17.62

Banorte

16.45

17.85

Citibanamex

16.84

17.79

Scotiabank

16.00

18.50

Azteca Bank

16.75

17.90

affirm

16.40

17.90

Today, the best option for buying the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Banco Azteca and selling it at BBVA Bancomer..

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

With information from SUN

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions